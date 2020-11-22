   Report: Markieff Morris looking to team up with twin brother on Clippers - Lakers Daily
The Los Angeles Lakers could lose forward Markieff Morris.

It appears that the forward wants to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

Morris, 31, joined the Lakers midway through the 2019-20 season.

The veteran averaged just 5.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Lakers during the regular season. However, he played a vital role off the bench in helping the Lakers secure the 2020 championship.

Now, he could be joining his brother Marcus on the Clippers.

Marcus Morris recently signed a massive deal with the Clippers in free agency. Markieff Morris hilariously congratulated his brother on the big contract.

The Lakers snagged big man Montrezl Harrell from the Clippers.