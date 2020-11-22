The Los Angeles Lakers could lose forward Markieff Morris.

It appears that the forward wants to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

Source: Markieff Morris is looking to join his brother, Marcus with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers are interested but taking their time. Lakers are still interested in bringing him back even with the signing of Montrezl Harrell. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) November 22, 2020

Morris, 31, joined the Lakers midway through the 2019-20 season.

The veteran averaged just 5.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Lakers during the regular season. However, he played a vital role off the bench in helping the Lakers secure the 2020 championship.

Now, he could be joining his brother Marcus on the Clippers.

Marcus Morris recently signed a massive deal with the Clippers in free agency. Markieff Morris hilariously congratulated his brother on the big contract.

The Lakers snagged big man Montrezl Harrell from the Clippers.