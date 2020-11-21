- Markieff Morris has hilarious reaction to his brother Marcus signing massive deal with Clippers
- Updated: November 21, 2020
Markieff Morris had a great reaction to his brother, Marcus, signing a lucrative four-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Marcus Morris reportedly will receive $64 million over the four-year deal.
Well deserved Hollywood! Welcome to the family 64! 😂😂 https://t.co/UPe2mSoTai
— Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) November 21, 2020
The Clippers forward was solid last season. He came to Los Angeles in a trade with the New York Knicks.
Marcus Morris averaged 16.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field last season. He has been another solid scoring option for the Clippers behind Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.
On the other hand, Markieff Morris was a part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ title run last season.
He averaged 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season for the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons.
He appeared in 14 games for the Lakers during the regular season.