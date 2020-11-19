The Los Angeles Lakers are as busy as any team in the NBA ahead of the 2020-21 season, with Rob Pelinka and company determined to improve their roster.

One potential option for the Lakers is the addition of Malik Beasley, who appears to be favoring Los Angeles or New York.

For months, I've heard from people around the league that Malik Beasley wants to "play on a coast". He wants to get paid first and foremost, but he wants to play in New York or Los Angeles. None of this surprises me in the least. https://t.co/7RDe1sWZGe — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 19, 2020

Beasley finished the 2019-20 campaign strong, playing in 14 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves after his stint with the Denver Nuggets.

The 23-year-old guard averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game with the Timberwolves while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and a remarkable 42.6 percent from beyond the arc.

With the Lakers looking to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with shooters, it would be a safe bet to assume they’ll at least take a look at adding Beasley to their roster if it’s plausible.

Pelinka will have his work cut out for him if the veteran players on his squad end up heading elsewhere in free agency. Beasley might turn into an intriguing option for Los Angeles, depending on the circumstances.