Former Lakers trainer says LeBron James isn’t like Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant, calls him an ‘enigma’

Former Los Angeles Lakers trainer Gary Vitti believes that Lakers superstar LeBron James is an enigma.

Vitti compared James to the great Oscar Robertson when praising the four-time NBA champion.

LeBron James is compared to MJ, Magic, Kobe! Ex-Laker trainer Gary Vitti says: "He doesn't remind me of either one I think he is an enigma. "I find him to be more of a bigger version of Oscar Robertson. "Plays the game the way it's suppose to be played." – Via Scoop B Radio pic.twitter.com/dubIZkqP8x — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) September 18, 2021

James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, and he has several accolades to show for it.

The 17-time All-Star has gone to nine of the last 11 NBA Finals, winning four of them.

He led the Lakers to the NBA title in the 2019-20 season in the league’s Orlando, Fla. bubble, and he was still able to get the team into the playoffs last season despite missing time with an ankle injury.

The Lakers and James are hoping there is more success to come, and he has shown no sign of slowing down, even at age 36.

Last season, James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

The Lakers have revamped their roster for the 2021-22 season, and Lakers fans should be excited to see how far James can take the team with a new infusion of talent.