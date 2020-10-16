After an NBA career filled with controversy, Metta Sandiford-Artest, also known as Ron Artest, turned things around with the Los Angeles Lakers by winning a title with the storied franchise.

Although Sandiford-Artest’s playing career in the league is over, the 40-year-old still partied like he lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy when the Lakers beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals this past weekend.

“I was just home and sparked a blunt,” Metta Sandiford-Artest told USA TODAY Sports. “I was partying the whole day by myself with two or three close friends. We sparked — I don’t even know — maybe 10 blunts. We had a great time. I deserved it. The Lakers won. It was crazy. It felt like I won.”

For Lakers fans that have followed Sandiford-Artest’s career, it is no surprise that the one-time NBA champion would celebrate in this fashion. He holds nothing back and still supports the Purple and Gold as if he’s still playing for the team.

Sandiford-Artest is one of many former Lakers that celebrated after seeing LeBron James and company win the franchise’s 17th title. Pau Gasol, Rick Fox, Magic Johnson and James Worthy all showed their appreciation and congratulated the team on Twitter after the confetti fell in Orlando, Fla.

Unlike other professional sports franchises, players that have put on a Lakers jersey in the past don’t stray too far from the team and always show their support on social media.