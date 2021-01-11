- Video: Markieff Morris gets ejected after getting into heated altercation with DeMarcus Cousins
-
- Updated: January 11, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris was ejected from Sunday night’s road game against the Houston Rockets after he and the Rockets’ DeMarcus Cousins engaged in a brief scuffle.
DeMarcus Cousins and Markieff Morris got into it in Houston. 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/9iV46qgu0W
— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) January 11, 2021
The incident took place with around 2:15 left in the opening quarter after Morris’ shove of Rockets player resulted in retaliation by Cousins, with Cousins also being assessed a technical foul.
Morris subsequently went after Cousins, who attempted to walk away from the scuffle. The two players were separated by players from both teams as well as officials.
Last year, Morris and Cousins were teammates with the Lakers, however Cousins missed the 2019-20 season due to injury. Morris was acquired by the Lakers shortly before the NBA shut down action because of the coronavirus pandemic.