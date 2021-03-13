Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma had a huge performance in the Lakers’ 105-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Kuzma finished the game with a team-high 24 points and 13 rebounds. He also hit a huge corner 3-pointer to help the Lakers close out the game.

Following the win, Kuzma gave one of the best quotes of the year about LeBron James finding him for the clutch corner 3.

I had to clip this Kyle Kuzma (@kylekuzma) quote because it is absolutely PRICELESS!! (Question by @mcten and funny reaction by @DanWoikeSports) – I couldn't keep it together. Too funny! pic.twitter.com/w0xoFHtDof — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 13, 2021

Kuzma’s performance came at the perfect time for a Lakers team that has struggled a bit without superstar Anthony Davis.

Clearly, the 25-year-old Kuzma was feeling himself last night and wanted the opportunity to take over the game late.

This season, Kuzma is averaging 11.8 points per game, but he has put up a career-high in rebounds per game at 6.8.

In addition, Kuzma is shooting a career-best 37.0 percent from 3-point range. The Lakers will certainly need him to continue to step up in Davis’ absence.