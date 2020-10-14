With perhaps the nation’s most monumental election just three weeks away, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and former first lady Michelle Obama are joining forces to help turn out the vote.

“A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama is partnering with a similar group founded by NBA star LeBron James and other prominent Black athletes and entertainers to sponsor events in major U.S. cities starting next week to generate excitement about voting early for the Nov. 3 election,” the Associated Press wrote. “Obama’s When We All Vote and James’ More Than A Vote are teaming to provide information, transportation, food, music, personal protective equipment and other support at early voting sites around the country Oct. 18-31. “‘Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot, and with only 21 days until Election Day, making your plan to vote early is critical,’ Obama said Tuesday in a statement to The Associated Press. ‘It’s now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together. We can’t leave anyone behind.’”

James started his More Than a Vote initiative earlier this year to help stop voter suppression, which has disproportionally hurt communities of color and depressed voter turnout among Blacks and Latinos.

As a result, both Dodger Stadium and Staples Center in Los Angeles will be used as polling sites for the Nov. 3 election.

All around, James has been very active politically.

He publicly endorsed Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, as well as California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate.

James has also been very critical of President Donald Trump on more than one occasion.