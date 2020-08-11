- LeBron James Excitedly Reacts to News of Kamala Harris Being Selected as Joe Biden’s Running Mate
- Updated: August 11, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James enthusiastically endorsed presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s selection of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate for president.
👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020
Harris will be the first-ever African-American woman to be part of a major presidential ticket and is in her first term in the Senate, serving the residents of California.
James has already offered his endorsement of Biden for the presidency, an announcement that came as no surprise, given his animosity toward Biden’s opponent, President Donald Trump.
It’s likely that once the Lakers’ 2019-20 season concludes, James will make his voice heard more strongly on behalf of the Biden-Harris ticket.
In 2016, while with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James appeared on behalf of that year’s Democratic nominee for president, Hillary Clinton. Prior to that, James had been a strong supporter of former president Barack Obama.
Looking at the electoral map, James probably won’t spend a great deal of time trying to convince California voters to choose Biden and Harris. That’s because the state will most assuredly go to the Democrats, regardless of the level of campaigning by either side.
However, the battleground state of Ohio will likely be where James will make an endorsement, considering he grew up there and is still wildly popular in northeastern Ohio.