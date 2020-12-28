- Report: LeBron James suffers worrisome injury in 2nd quarter vs. Timberwolves
Report: LeBron James suffers worrisome injury in 2nd quarter vs. Timberwolves
- Updated: December 28, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers ran out to a 67-45 halftime lead on Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but there is some concern hanging over the squad.
LeBron James rolled his left ankle near the end of the second quarter and looked to be in some pain.
Just before the half, LeBron James went down in a heap and appeared to tweak his left ankle that he turned on opening night. He re-laced his sneakers and is staying in the game.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 28, 2020
The four-time champ first sprained the same ankle on opening night against the Los Angeles Clippers. He was, however, able to remain in the game and also play on Christmas Day against the Dallas Mavericks.
After rolling his ankle on Sunday, James remained in the contest for the remainder of the half and appeared to be okay.
The Lakers will also take the court on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers, so it remains to be seen how cautious L.A. is with its personnel.
Anthony Davis also missed Sunday’s contest with a calf contusion.