Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James doesn’t plan on missing the Lakers’ Christmas Day matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

James, who is nursing a left ankle injury, said that he will be “ready to go.”

LeBron James on his left ankle: “I’ll be ready to go tomorrow on Christmas Day. I’ve never missed a Christmas Day game and I don’t plan on missing one tomorrow” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 24, 2020

This is great news for the Lakers. Los Angeles dropped its season opener to the Los Angeles Clippers and would have likely struggled against the Mavs without James.

James is coming off a 22-point performance in the season opener. He shot just 7-for-17 from the field, but added five rebounds and five assists.

The Lakers won the NBA title last season, but they had the shortest offseason in NBA history this year.

While Los Angeles will almost certainly be in the championship conversation again this season, it may take some time for the Lakers to get going.

With James in the lineup, the Lakers chances of winning on Christmas certainly are a lot higher.