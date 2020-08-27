The argument about who the greatest basketball player of all time is has been raging on for years.

The debate surrounding Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has regained momentum in recent months.

While many still land on Jordan being the greatest of all time, rapper Snoop Dogg now has James atop his personal list.

James has been a powerful force on the court for nearly two decades. He’s become an arguably even bigger force off of it.

Ever since social upheaval began after the police killing of George Floyd earlier this year, James has been incredibly vocal about his determination to help Black Americans gain equality.

He’s created a foundation that will seek to fight voter suppression and has continued to be a voice for the voiceless.

James was reportedly willing to sacrifice his chance to win his fourth career NBA title when he voiced his desire to cancel the rest of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

While the season will resume, there is no doubt that James will continue to be a major force for good in the fight against systemic racism.

As for Jordan, he’s also joined the fight. The six-time champion played a major role in the conversation between players and owners that took place on Thursday. He had previously announced that he and his Jordan Brand has pledged $100 million over the next decade to organizations dedicated to racial equality, social justice and education access.

While James and Jordan have been pitted against one another for many years, they’re certainly on the same side when it comes to believing that African-Americans deserve equal treatment in America.