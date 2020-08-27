On Wednesday, all three NBA playoff games scheduled to take place were postponed after members of the Milwaukee Bucks decided to not take the floor.

The Bucks made the decision in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, which took place in Kenosha, Wis. on Sunday.

Although the NBA has said the three games will be rescheduled, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave a different message on social media.

LeBron on IG right now making sure the message isn't forgotten. pic.twitter.com/lxFBC1QIH6 — Lakers Outsiders (@LakersOutsiders) August 26, 2020

The NBA community has already been up in arms over several shootings of African-Americans in recent months.

Many players have been vocal about the lack of justice following the murder of Breonna Taylor. Taylor was shot in her house after police officers executed a search warrant, yet didn’t identify themselves when they entered the residence, leading Taylor’s boyfriend to open fire on the officers.

More than five months later, the officers involved in the incident still haven’t faced any charges.

In June, there were already some players who didn’t want the 2019-20 NBA season to resume following its suspension due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and a handful of others felt that resuming play after the murder of George Floyd would simply be a distraction from the fight for social justice.