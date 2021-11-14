Report: Lakers announce 2 huge changes to starting lineup for Sunday’s game vs. Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be fielding a new starting lineup against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who will be playing his first game of the season, has been named a starter alongside Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook.

Horton-Tucker is one of the best young players in the Lakers’ rotation, and his entry to the starting lineup can definitely provide the team a boost on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court.

Last season, he averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Additionally, Anthony will be making his first start this season after coming off the bench the past 13 games.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel addressed the reasoning behind Anthony’s promotion to the starting lineup.

Frank Vogel, on Melo starting. "We liked the rhythm that Melo had coming off the bench, but we just felt it's time to take a look at him in the starting lineup." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 14, 2021

Anthony has been playing beyond expectations this season, averaging 16.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are looking to get back on the winning track after a humiliating loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game.