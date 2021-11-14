- Report: Lakers announce 2 huge changes to starting lineup for Sunday’s game vs. Spurs
- Report: LeBron James, Drake and Naomi Osaka invest in a new technology firm that could be worth more than $50B in a few years
- Report: Talen Horton-Tucker likely to make season debut for Lakers vs. Spurs
- Video: LeBron James shows off Bronny’s ridiculous hops and nasty windmill dunk in latest social media post
- Report: Lakers make drastic change to starting lineup for Friday’s matchup vs. Timberwolves
- Frank Vogel’s latest update on LeBron James will get Lakers fans hyped
- Video: Anthony Davis hilariously reminds Russell Westbrook not to blow out his birthday candles because of COVID-19
- Kyle Rittenhouse’s spokesperson slams LeBron James for fake crying claim, tells him to focus on Lakers
- Warriors owner Joe Lacob determined to have Stephen Curry win as many titles as LeBron James
- Malik Monk on his approach for Lakers this season: ‘I’m trying to kill everybody in front of me’
Report: Lakers announce 2 huge changes to starting lineup for Sunday’s game vs. Spurs
-
- Updated: November 14, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be fielding a new starting lineup against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
Talen Horton-Tucker is starting today against the Spurs, per Frank Vogel.
Rest of the starters:
Anthony Davis
Carmelo Anthony
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook
— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 14, 2021
Third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who will be playing his first game of the season, has been named a starter alongside Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook.
Horton-Tucker is one of the best young players in the Lakers’ rotation, and his entry to the starting lineup can definitely provide the team a boost on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court.
Last season, he averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Additionally, Anthony will be making his first start this season after coming off the bench the past 13 games.
Lakers head coach Frank Vogel addressed the reasoning behind Anthony’s promotion to the starting lineup.
Frank Vogel, on Melo starting.
"We liked the rhythm that Melo had coming off the bench, but we just felt it's time to take a look at him in the starting lineup."
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 14, 2021
Anthony has been playing beyond expectations this season, averaging 16.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
The Lakers are looking to get back on the winning track after a humiliating loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game.