Video: LeBron James Visibly Angry as He Gets Subbed Out During Game 2 vs. Blazers

After getting off to a very poor start in Game 1 of their first round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking solid in Game 2.

But at times, they’re still missing easy, open shots.

In the second quarter, LeBron James looked visibly frustrated after botching a layup and subsequently being subbed out.

LeBron misses the layup, punishes mouthpiece. pic.twitter.com/AhMUoG2OVu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 21, 2020

On Tuesday, L.A. fell behind by double digits in the first quarter as it continually drew blanks, especially from the perimeter.

All told, the Lakers shot a putrid 35.1 percent from the field and 15.6 percent from 3-point range in Game 1.

The one man who did well for L.A. in Game 1 was James. Although he wasn’t as aggressive offensively as he’s traditionally been in the playoffs, he still put up a monster game.

With 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists, he became the first player in NBA history to post at least 20 points, 15 boards and 15 dimes in a playoff game.

However, the rest of the team combined to shoot just 25-of-77 from the field.