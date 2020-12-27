   Report: Anthony Davis out vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with new injury - Lakers Daily
Anthony Davis Lakers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without the services of All-Star Anthony Davis against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Davis, 27, has been dealing with a new calf injury.

Although Davis played in the Lakers’ season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers and Christmas Day duel versus the Dallas Mavericks, he is sitting out against the Timberwolves.

After all, it’s better that the Lakers are conservative with Davis. The Lakers had one of the shortest offseasons in sports history.

On the young 2020-21 season, Davis is averaging 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.