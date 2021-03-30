It appears that Los Angeles Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James has already started recruiting Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry, who is eligible for a contract extension this summer.

"Steph is eligible for a contract extension this summer, and LeBron started recruiting him at All-Star break." – Brian Windhorst

(Via the Hoop Collective Podcast) pic.twitter.com/GYLm2RAE6w — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 30, 2021

James, 36, played with Curry for the first time in his career during the 2021 All-Star Game.

The veteran loved competing alongside Curry. He gushed about the two-time MVP on social media following their partnership on the court together.

Of course, Curry and James have plenty of history as competitors.

They faced each other in the NBA Finals for four straight years from 2015 to 2018. James, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during that stretch, outdid the Warriors by winning it all in 2016.

There’s no forgetting that the Warriors’ loss to the Cavs in the 2016 Finals propelled them to acquire superstar Kevin Durant the ensuing summer.

Certainly, Curry knows what it’s like to play alongside another generational talent. Both James and Curry are near the end of their primes, so a pairing isn’t ludicrous to imagine.

As a matter of fact, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce recently said he wouldn’t be surprised if the former MVPs team up on the Lakers in the future.