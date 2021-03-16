Just days ago, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, as one of the captains of the NBA All-Star game, chose the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry to be on his squad.

Now, former Boston Celtics Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins are saying that they wouldn’t be surprised if Curry teamed up with James sometime in the future.

“We saw all the joy. We saw the laughter in the All-Star Game between him (Curry) and LeBron James, chest-bumping and high-fiving,” said Perkins on “The Jump.” “Hey look, I’m telling you, right now I don’t put nothing past anyone in the NBA. I’m just saying P, I don’t put nothing past anything could happen when it comes down to the NBA” “Yeah, I wouldn’t be surprised either,” responded Pierce. “Come on both of you, I do not see Steph Curry joining up with LeBron and the Lakers,” responded host Rachel Nichols.

The two former Celtics were discussing if the Warriors should look to make a trade prior to this month’s trade deadline and whether they should lock up Curry on a contract extension.

At first glance, it seems like an impossibility. James and Curry have been rivals, with both facing off in the NBA Finals four straight years from 2015 to 2018.

Curry’s team won three of those four championships, putting a dent in James’ resume.

Then again, when whispers of Anthony Davis forcing a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans started in 2019, the prospect of him ending up on the Lakers also seemed like a long shot.

James is signed with the Purple and Gold through 2023. He will likely not be done with basketball at that point, as he has said he wants to play long enough to be in the NBA at the same time as his son Bronny James.

The elder James and the Lakers will face Curry’s Warriors tonight in Northern California.