LeBron James gushes over Stephen Curry after being on same team, pays him numerous compliments
- Updated: March 8, 2021
For the first time in their careers, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry were on the same team when they shared the floor on Sunday night.
Curry was a part of James’ team in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, and Team LeBron went on to defeat Kevin Durant’s team rather easily.
After the game, James raved about playing on the same team as Curry.
Finally got to share the floor with @StephenCurry30! Well overdue and I loved every single second!! #GreatestShooterOfAllTime #ChangedHowTheGameIsPlayedByHimselfAlone #RespectBeyondWords #JustSomeKidsBornInAKRON🤴🏾
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 8, 2021
James and Curry have faced each other in the NBA Finals four times, with Curry and the Warriors winning three of the matchups.
However, James led the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 3-1 series deficit in 2016 to win the NBA Finals over Curry.
While they’ve had some epic battles against each other, the two stars looked extremely comfortable playing together on Sunday.
From the LOGO ‼️@StephenCurry30 || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vyhgWbDtHB
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 8, 2021
Winner winner!#StephenCurry & Team LeBron have won the 2020-21 All-Star Game!#KiaAllStarMVP pic.twitter.com/NNXonELVHI
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 8, 2021
Curry finished with 28 points in the game, while James recorded just four points on the night.
They may never end up sharing the floor together for a full season, but the two superstars put on quite a show in Atlanta.