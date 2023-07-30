Report: LeBron James’ son considering big change in his basketball journey

Bryce James is looking to follow in the footsteps of his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, in the basketball world.

The 16-year-old is a member of the 2025 recruiting class, and it remains to be seen what college he will commit to if he ever chooses that route. For now, the younger James still has to decide on where to finish his high school career.

He used to play for Sierra Canyon School, but he has opted to transfer ahead of his junior year. According to Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times, the younger James has reportedly “made inquiries” about Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

The word is that Bryce James has made inquires about transferring to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. He'd join another high-profiled player, Mercy Miller. Nothing has been finalized. He was supposed to attend Campbell Hall. We'll see. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 29, 2023

Interestingly, Notre Dame High School already features promising player and Sherman Oaks native Mercy Miller. Some outlets consider the 2024 recruiting class member, who is the son of rapper Master P, a four-star prospect. That fact might cause some folks to joke that the younger James is similar to his father in that they want to team up with other great players.

But another interesting note is that the younger James was expected to land at Campbell Hall School for his junior year. If he were to follow through with that commitment, he would join the alma mater of Jrue Holiday and his brothers Justin and Aaron.

Some people around the league are probably monitoring how things will play out for the 6-foot-5 youngster, not only because he is the son of an all-time great, but also because some insiders believe he could end up being better than his older brother Bronny.

It has been an eventful month for Bryce James after he was reportedly scouted by plenty of NBA teams, including the Lakers, during the first day of Nike’s Peach Jam. Unfortunately, he also had to endure seeing his brother in the hospital after Bronny James collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest while working out for the University of Southern California.

On the bright side, Bronny James appears to be doing well after the incident, with LeBron James taking him out to dinner recently and sending out a thankful message to supporters who sent their love and prayers to the family.

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

LeBron took Bronny James out for dinner last night ❤️ (Via @TMZ_Sports ) pic.twitter.com/6zUKEW0Uu5 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 29, 2023

There are bright days ahead for the James family.