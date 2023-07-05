Report: Lakers among many teams that made Bryce James a ‘priority’ on Peach Jam’s 1st day

Bryce James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was a “priority” for several NBA teams on the first day of Nike’s Peach Jam.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Krysten Peek, the Lakers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks all had scouts watching the younger James play.

“Scouts from the Lakers, Magic, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Heat, Knicks, Suns, Hawks and other teams all made James a priority on Day 1 of games,” Peek wrote.

Peach Jam is a huge AAU event that features several players that should eventually find their ways into the NBA. The event takes place at Riverview Park Activities Center for the next week.

Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer, the top two players in the 2025 high school class, are both competing in the event and garnering attention from teams, but the younger James is clearly on teams’ radars as well.

The younger James made his Peach Jam debut on Monday and had a solid game, according to Peek. The younger James scored 12 points on 2-for-6 shooting from 3 and 4-for-9 shooting from the field in a win for his team, Strive for Greatness.

“A 6-4 shooting guard, James has excellent shooting mechanics and a high release,” Peek wrote. “He’s getting to the rim a bit easier and has found a second burst in transition.”

It’s no surprise that teams are making the younger James a priority even at such a young age, given who his father is.

The elder James is one of the greatest players in NBA history and became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer during the 2022-23 season. The four-time champion has another son, Bronny, who is set to play college basketball at the University of Southern California (USC) this coming season.

Bronny James is one of the top guards in his class, and it’s likely that he will find himself as a candidate to be picked in the 2024 NBA Draft if his freshman season with the Trojans goes well.

It appears that Bryce James could be on a similar path if he continues to develop at such a rapid pace. With a ton of great players and competition at Peach Jam, Bryce James should be able to improve his game – and potentially stand out – against some of the best players in his class.