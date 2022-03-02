Report: LeBron James has ‘no plans’ to shut his season down despite lingering knee pain

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another costly loss on Tuesday night as their chances of making the 2022 playoffs slim.

Nonetheless, four-time MVP LeBron James reportedly has “no plans” to call it quits on the team despite ongoing pain in his knee.

“James, who has missed 17 games this season because of various injuries and most recently sat out five games from late January through early February with swelling in his left knee, has no plans to shut his season down at any point, sources close to James told ESPN,” wrote Dave McMenamin. “James is committed to play out the season, wherever it goes.”

James posted 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes against the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Yet, Dallas superstar Luka Doncic’s 25 points, eight boards and five assists led the Mavs to a 109-104 victory. The Mavs hold the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference while the Lakers are in the No. 9 spot with a 27-34 record.

The No. 10 spot in the West belongs to the New Orleans Pelicans, who own a 25-36 record. The Pelicans destroyed the Lakers on Sunday night in a game the Lakers could have absolutely used. Instead, James and the Lakers were completely embarrassed.

On the season, James is collecting 28.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. However, the 37-year-old doesn’t appear to have enough in the tank or the necessary supporting cast to uplift the Lakers past their struggles.

In addition, Lakers star Anthony Davis is sidelined due to a foot injury. The veteran remains weeks away from returning.

Of course, all the losing has exploded talks of James possibly leaving the Lakes. While the four-time champion has recommitted his loyalty to the Lakers, he seems destined to leave if his eldest son gets drafted by another squad.

James and the Lakers will be back in action on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.