Video: LeBron James gets booed by Lakers fans at Crypto.com Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers are putting forth an uninspired performance against the mediocre New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena, and it has gotten to the point where Lakers fans have started booing their MVP.

Lakers fans booing LeBron after this turnover 😯 pic.twitter.com/KfcYGso6UE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 28, 2022

LeBron James is coming off a poor game on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, and although he’s shooting well against New Orleans, he has committed a boatload of turnovers.

The team in general looks discombobulated and lacking in belief and trust.

Lately there has been lots of talk about how James is reportedly upset with the Lakers’ front office and the overall direction of the organization.

When the team acquired perennial All-Star guard Russell Westbrook last summer, it was widely expected that it would contend for the NBA championship.

Instead, it is looking more and more likely that it won’t even reach the NBA’s play-in tournament.

The question of late has been whether James will leave the Lakers as soon as possible, either via trade or through free agency after the conclusion of next season.

However, he said on Friday that he would like to remain with the Purple and Gold, and a report by NBA insider Shams Charania seemed to back up the four-time champ’s words.

With fellow superstar Anthony Davis out for the next several weeks with a sprained foot, James will have to carry the Lakers almost single-handedly, whether his fans support him or not.