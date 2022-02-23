Report: LeBron James’ plan is to be a Laker for the ‘foreseeable future’

Rumors are swirling about LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the team currently in a bad situation, many believe the 18-time All-Star could end up leaving the franchise sometime soon.

However, James’ plan is to be a member of the Lakers for the “foreseeable future,” according to a recent report.

"I personally don't see a scenario where LeBron James is bolting from the Lakers to the Cavs.. from everything I've been told his plan is to be a Laker for the foreseeable future" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/rIMYixubOv — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 23, 2022

The report, which comes from NBA insider Shams Charania, should certainly calm the nerves of many Lakers fans.

James is currently in his fourth season with the Lakers after signing with them in 2018. The four-time champion is once again having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

However, his efforts haven’t been able to lift the Lakers out of the mess that they are in. L.A. is 27-31 so far this season, and it sits in ninth place in the Western Conference.

The team would have to participate in the NBA’s play-in tournament for the second consecutive season if the 2021-22 campaign were to end today.

The Lakers have had to deal with many injury and availability issues throughout the entire season, which has been one of the squad’s biggest problems. Additionally, many of L.A’s offseason acquisitions have not worked out as planned.

James has one more year left on his current deal following the conclusion of this season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2022-23 campaign. One can only wonder what the future holds for the four-time MVP.