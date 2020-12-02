As fans of the Los Angeles Lakers continued waiting for an announcement about Anthony Davis’ future, the storied franchise surprised everyone on Wednesday by announcing another move entirely.

The team unexpectedly agreed to terms with LeBron James on a two-year contract extension, which may have taken the team out of the running to sign another star player after the upcoming NBA season.

“If James and Davis were willing, they could’ve made sure they were free agents next summer when a number of big names might be on the market,” wrote ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “The Lakers, who currently only have about $15 million on their books for the 2021-22 season, could have gotten creative to add another major name. “But James, sources said, was not interested in that.”

There’s been a lot of speculation as of late about the Lakers potentially being in contention to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo if he hits free agency next year.

With James signing an extension and Davis on the cusp of doing the same, the Lakers will likely be sticking with this duo for the foreseeable future.