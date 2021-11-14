Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James looks like he is continuing to build his business portfolio.

The four-time NBA champion is reportedly among those who have invested in a sports technology company that is projected to be valued at more than $50 billion in a few years.

“Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend LeBron James has invested in a new technology firm that could be worth £42 billion in six years alongside FSG partners, US rapper Drake and tennis star Naomi Osaka,” wrote Damon Carr of Sports Illustrated. “LeBron James and his business partners Maverick Carter and Paul Watcher, who all hold stakes in Fenway Sports Group, have joined other noticeable names in putting their belief in the new technology firm.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that James became a partner of Fenway Sports Group, which also made him part owner of the Boston Red Sox.

James and his partners have now invested in StatusPro. It is a sports technology company that uses player data and extended reality to develop a suite of training and gaming products.

Several months ago, James reportedly became the first active NBA player to amass at least $1 billion in career earnings. With this latest investment, James is apparently set to expand his wealth further.

After coming from humble beginnings, James is possibly elated that he has been able to have built such a fortune. But clearly, he still has his sights set on winning at least one more championship.

The Lakers are currently struggling in the 2021-22 season. But that could change soon as James is progressing nicely in his recovery from his injury, according to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.