Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is known for being an absolute boss on and off the basketball court, and a report on Tuesday only added to that reputation.

According to Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe, James is set to become a part owner of the legendary baseball team, the Boston Red Sox.

“Fenway Sports Group’s growth ambitions received a double dose of hopeful news Tuesday,” he wrote. “The parent company of the Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club approved a $750 million private investment that would make RedBird Capital Partners its third-largest partner, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. “The deal is contingent on Major League Baseball’s approval, which could take several weeks, the source said. “The other development introduced another new FSG partner who needs no introduction: LeBron James. “James, one of the most recognizable, influential, and richest athletes on the global stage, now owns an undisclosed amount of FSG shares after previously holding an approximately 2 percent share of the Liverpool soccer franchise since 2011.”

Silverman added that James’ business partner and friend Maverick Carter will also join the Lakers star as a partner at Fenway Sports Group. Together, the two will become the first Black partners in the group’s history.

At 36 years old, James is clearly setting himself up for incredible success once he does decide to retire from the NBA.

However, according to Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss, it could still be quite some time until the four-time NBA champ actually decides to hang it up for good.