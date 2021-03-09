The Los Angeles Lakers have the best player in the NBA in four-time MVP LeBron James.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shared how she envisions the franchise thriving with James at the helm for, perhaps, the next decade.

.@JeanieBuss on how long she anticipates LeBron James playing in the NBA: "LeBron said something the other day about how he probably won't play when he's 46. So maybe somewhere between now and 46—so another 10 years? Whatever he wants to do." pic.twitter.com/vjv56IpL7A — First Take (@FirstTake) March 8, 2021

James, 36, joined the Lakers in the summer of 2018.

While James wasn’t able to take the organization to the playoffs in his first year in Los Angeles, he struggled with injuries and was leading a young and experienced squad.

The Lakers significantly augmented James’ supporting cast in the summer of 2019. Those changes were headlined by the blockbuster acquisition of superstar Anthony Davis.

Of course, the Lakers thrived during the 2019-20 season. James carried the Lakers to the NBA Finals and delivered a championship in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. He became the first player in league history to win a Finals MVP with three separate organizations.

Although James is aging, he has shown no signs of slowing down. The veteran is putting up 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season.