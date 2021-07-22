Report: LeBron James becomes first active NBA player to reach $1 billion in career earnings

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is known as one of the best players in league history, and his accomplishments off of the court have been notable as well.

He is reportedly set to accumulate $1 billion in earnings, making him the first NBA player to join the elite club while still playing.

LeBron has become the first NBA player with $1 Billion in career earnings 👏💰 (via @Sportico) pic.twitter.com/pmUQPi2hdi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 22, 2021

For his career, James has amassed a total of $330 million while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles. But the $700 million he’s brought in off the court has pushed his career earnings beyond the illustrious mark.

That is quite an impressive feat for someone who came from humble beginnings. Growing up, James and his family struggled to make ends meet. They moved from apartment to apartment as his mother, Gloria James, scrambled to find steady work.

However, James’ talent in basketball was evident early on. He eventually made his way to the NBA and has become one of the league’s most recognizable faces.

While James is likely happy to have built such a fortune, he’s still primarily focused on his goal of winning more NBA titles.