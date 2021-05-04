It appears Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James could miss more time due to his ankle injury.

“It is possible James could miss more games, sources said, as he works through discomfort in the ankle that kept him out six weeks until a two-game return that saw home losses to Toronto and Sacramento over the weekend,” wrote Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. “James and the Lakers will continue to evaluate the injury and will proceed cautiously as the Lakers ramp up for the postseason, sources said. “James has experienced some trouble making hard cuts and exploding since his return from six weeks on the sideline with the injury, sources said.”

James, 36, recently played in a couple games following his lengthy initial absence from the ankle injury he suffered just after the 2021 All-Star break.

However, the four-time MVP sat out Monday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets and is reportedly going to be out versus the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Following a recent game, James ominously admitted that he’ll likely never be healthy again. The superstar is also reportedly one of the players who hasn’t been vaccinated.

The four-time champion is averaging 25.0 points, 7.9 boards and 7.8 assists per contest this season. The Lakers have a 37-28 record and are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.