- Report: LeBron James could miss a lot more time, has been trouble making hard cuts and exploding
- Drake’s son can’t believe his eyes while watching LeBron James highlights: ‘Oh my God’
- Report: LeBron James to miss crucial back-to-back games against playoff teams
- Nikola Jokic heaps enormous praise on Marc Gasol after Lakers defeat Nuggets
- Video: Anthony Davis smacks Talen Horton-Tucker across the head after his final shot attempt
- Report: Lakers reveal starting lineup for Monday’s contest vs. Nuggets
- LeBron James admits he ‘fueled the wrong conversation’ after Ma’Khia Bryant shooting
- Kyle Kuzma lets it be known that he wants to see Marc Gasol get more playing time for Lakers
- Dennis Schroder claims everyone on Lakers is vaccinated except him and LeBron James
- Report: LeBron James to miss Lakers game vs. Nuggets, uncertain for game vs. Clippers
Report: LeBron James could miss a lot more time, has been trouble making hard cuts and exploding
-
- Updated: May 4, 2021
It appears Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James could miss more time due to his ankle injury.
“It is possible James could miss more games, sources said, as he works through discomfort in the ankle that kept him out six weeks until a two-game return that saw home losses to Toronto and Sacramento over the weekend,” wrote Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.
“James and the Lakers will continue to evaluate the injury and will proceed cautiously as the Lakers ramp up for the postseason, sources said.
“James has experienced some trouble making hard cuts and exploding since his return from six weeks on the sideline with the injury, sources said.”
James, 36, recently played in a couple games following his lengthy initial absence from the ankle injury he suffered just after the 2021 All-Star break.
However, the four-time MVP sat out Monday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets and is reportedly going to be out versus the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.
Following a recent game, James ominously admitted that he’ll likely never be healthy again. The superstar is also reportedly one of the players who hasn’t been vaccinated.
The four-time champion is averaging 25.0 points, 7.9 boards and 7.8 assists per contest this season. The Lakers have a 37-28 record and are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.