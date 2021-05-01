After missing nearly the last six weeks with a severe high ankle sprain, LeBron James made his return to the hardwood for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

Although he looked good and mobile throughout the game, he later said that he won’t ever be “100 percent” health-wise again.

LeBron James: "I don't think i'll ever get back to 100% in my career." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 1, 2021

James’ return was shaded by the fact that the Lakers lost, 110-106, after blowing a double-digit lead.

The Akron, Ohio native is in his 18th season in the NBA and has an insane amount of mileage on his body, which is partly due to 10 trips to the NBA Finals.

With the beating that pro basketball players take throughout a long season, it shouldn’t be surprising to hear James talk about his health in this manner.

James also admitted that, at times, his ankle was a bit painful against Sacramento.

LeBron James says his ankle felt "tight" at times during today's game. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 1, 2021

With the regular season winding down, the Lakers are still in fifth place in the Western Conference, albeit by a razor-thin margin.

They will have a tough stretch next week, which includes games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.