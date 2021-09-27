- Report: LeBron James set up recruiting ‘war room’ to aid Lakers’ pursuit of Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook
Report: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had rookie run errands during Lakers’ minicamp in Las Vegas
- Updated: September 27, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently organized a three-day minicamp for the team in Las Vegas.
James saw the minicamp as a way for the team to build chemistry ahead of the 2021-22 season. The Lakers have many new faces on the roster as they look to win their second title in three seasons.
One of those new faces is guard Austin Reaves, who signed to a two-year contract with the Lakers on Sunday. Reaves had previously been on a two-way deal with the team.
Reaves reportedly performed well at the Lakers’ minicamp. Moreover, James and Russell Westbrook apparently decided to have some fun with the youngster.
“On Sunday, the Lakers reached agreement on a two-year deal with guard Austin Reaves, converting his two-way contract to a standard NBA deal ahead of training camp,” wrote Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. “The Lakers will have a team option on the second year of Reaves‘ contract, sources said. Reaves, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, has impressed the Lakers throughout the offseason and had a strong showing at James’ minicamp. James and Westbrook even had the rookie conduct some fun-loving errands throughout the weekend in Vegas.”
It seems like James and Westbrook are already finding ways to bond with their new teammates. Building chemistry together will be important if the Lakers want to win an NBA title this season.
Last season, the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns as James and Anthony Davis struggled with injuries.
The Lakers will open training camp on Tuesday.