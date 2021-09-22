- Report: LeBron James coordinating 3-day minicamp for Lakers to build chemistry ahead of 2021-22 season
Report: LeBron James coordinating 3-day minicamp for Lakers to build chemistry ahead of 2021-22 season
- Updated: September 21, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly is hosting a team minicamp in Las Vegas this offseason.
LeBron James organizing Lakers team minicamp in Las Vegas ahead of training camp – a similar chemistry-building function to the one hosted before the 2020 title season. Details: pic.twitter.com/Z9c4JnSW1E
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2021
“Sources tell me LeBron James has organized a three-day Lakers team minicamp in Las Vegas starting on Friday ahead of next week’s training camp,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania said. “James hosted a similar team function in 2019, the season that the Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship. The Lakers had acquired Anthony Davis in 2019 and were integrating him to the roster.
“This offseason, in similar fashion, the Lakers have acquired Russell Westbrook and will now use this weekend as a catapult ahead of the upcoming NBA season.”
James is clearly focused on making sure that the Lakers are all on the same page and ready to compete in the 2021-22 season.
After getting knocked out in the first round of the playoffs in the 2020-21 campaign, James and the Lakers are focused on finding their championship form with a revamped roster.
Last season, James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.