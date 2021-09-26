   Report: Lakers sign promising young guard to 2-year contract - Lakers Daily
Austin Reaves Lakers Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a new two-year contract after originally signing him to a two-way deal during the summer.

The 6-foot-5 Reaves split his four years at the collegiate level, spending his first two years at Wichita State University.

After then transferring to the University of Oklahoma, Reaves sat out a year and then played his final two seasons with the Sooners. As a senior last season, Reaves averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game

Reaves will most likely not see too much time on the court, given his rookie status and the veteran contingent that makes up the bulk of the Lakers roster.

However, in recent years, the Lakers have had good luck in developing unheralded players and are hoping that history repeats itself in the case of Reaves.