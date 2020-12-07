The Los Angeles Lakers were not content with the roster they had heading into the NBA offseason after winning it all in Orlando, Fla.

As a result, the team made some bold moves, with one of those moves being the acquisition of Dennis Schroder.

Head coach Frank Vogel is a fan of Schroder’s game and has big plans to play him alongside LeBron James, as he said on Monday’s Zoom call with the media.

“That’s a huge part of this year’s plan to have Dennis out there with LeBron,” Vogel said. “Alleviating some of the pressure, but also his ability to play off the ball. That’s what we love about him. “They’re going to see heavy minutes throughout the course of the year this year. We haven’t seen a ton of it yet in practice because most of our practice so far has been sort of like drill work more than live-action or four-on-fours and things like that, but that combination is going to be one we envision being a great one for us this year.”

Although Vogel is clearly ready to play Schroder major minutes during his first season with the Lakers, the role for the 27-year-old guard has yet to be determined.

Vogel is not ready to dub Schroder the team’s new starting point guard as he believes it is too soon in the process of evaluating the team ahead of its first preseason game on Dec. 11.