On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Dennis Schroder noted his expectancy to be the team’s starting point guard this upcoming season.

However, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, the Lakers are reportedly not clear on their starting lineup and could ask Schroder to come off of the bench.

“The Lakers have not settled upon their starting lineup, sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote. “Though Schroder will be considered for the starting point guard spot, he could also be asked to fill in off the bench, sources said.”

Schroder, 27, was recently acquired by the Lakers from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers had to part ways with sharpshooter Danny Green in order to pick up the international standout.

The 6-foot-1 guard played for the Atlanta Hawks for the first five seasons of his career. Yet, Schroder had one of the best campaigns of his career with the Thunder last season.

The veteran averaged 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season. He came off the bench for All-Star Chris Paul.

Now, it appears Schroder wants to be in the starting lineup again. The No. 17 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft started over 100 regular season games with the Hawks before getting dealt to Oklahoma City.

It will be interesting to see how the Lakers play out the situation. Lakers superstar LeBron James ran the point guard position for the Lakers last season.