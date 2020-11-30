Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is making it clear that he expects to be in the starting lineup for his new team this upcoming season.

Schroder added he believes his agent spoke with the Lakers before the trade. Seems like he will be starting. "That's that," he said. https://t.co/h4TBSTrRE3 — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) November 30, 2020

Dennis Schroder makes it known that he wants to start for the Lakers: "I did this off the bench stuff two years with OKC. … I think with AD and LeBron, I can be helpful as a starter." pic.twitter.com/7LzEbstvKX — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 30, 2020

The 27-year-old Schroder has spent seven seasons in the NBA and has only been a consistent starter for two of those campaigns. His time as a regular starter came during his final two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks from 2016 to 2018.

After the 2017-18 season, Schroder was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder and his comments seem to indicate that he wasn’t a fan of coming off the bench.

Despite his role with the Thunder last season, Schroder still managed to average 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Those are numbers that would definitely aid the Lakers regardless of what his status in the rotation ends up being.