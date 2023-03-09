Report: LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have a close relationship

This season, there’s been some speculation about the current relationship between Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Now, Colin Cowherd has come forward to offer up some interesting information on the matter.

“I’d been tipped by somebody around the Lakers that said LeBron and A.D. — after that reaction to LeBron breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record — they’re not boys,” Cowherd said. “It’s not hostile, but they’re not guys, right? You can tell from body language. … I think there is a feeling LeBron feels like he kind of needs him for at least this year ’cause I had been told, in the last year, there are times LeBron is disappointed. He came in post-bubble out of shape. It was his turn to sort of triumphantly take the team. When LeBron’s missing, A.D.’s often not playing as well. … And there’s been some disappointment in the LeBron camp.”

Cowherd offers some very interesting nuggets in his words. If there has indeed been a decline in the relationship between the two stars, it would be a sad thing.

However, it seems like Davis hasn’t been letting that affect his play on the court recently. He’s had some monster games since James went down with a right foot injury.

The University of Kentucky product has helped the Lakers post a 3-2 record since James went down. He’s played in four games during that stretch, recording 33.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 blocks per game.

The Lakers have even been able to climb up to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference recently, and it looks like they’re well on their way toward securing a spot in the postseason, something that seemed impossible prior to the trade deadline.

Cowherd seems to be a bit of a naysayer when it comes to Davis’ recent success, as he warned fans not to “fall for it” after Davis’ spectacular performance against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

After that game, Davis revealed he told Pau Gasol he wants his No. 3 jersey eventually retired by the Lakers. Gasol got his No. 16 jersey retired by the Purple and Gold during halftime of Tuesday’s contest.

The former No. 1 overall pick seems to have a chance at achieving that goal, and helping the Lakers to the playoffs this season would undoubtedly help him in that pursuit.

It will be interesting to see if more rumors regarding James and Davis’ relationship pop up in the near future.