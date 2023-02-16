Report: LeBron James is ‘not happy’ with Anthony Davis, whom he’s been holding accountable

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd believes that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James isn’t happy with Anthony Davis.

Cowherd said that he has an NBA source that thinks that Davis could eventually end up with the Dallas Mavericks since James is not happy with him.

"LeBron has always tried to get along with everybody… Michael Jordan would have just called out Westbrook or Anthony Davis." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/3VeAkjMr3x — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 15, 2023

“I talked to an NBA source who I’ve known for a long time,” said Cowherd. “He said the Dallas Mavericks and Anthony Davis, keep your eye on it. Anthony Davis is pouting. LeBron’s holding him accountable. LeBron’s not happy with him. A.D.’s gone into a funk. It’s not coincidence.”

It’s hard to put much stock into what Cowherd is saying, especially since the Lakers are locked into this roster for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Even if James is growing frustrated with Davis, it’s hard to find a better running mate when Davis is healthy. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 26.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game this season while shooting 56.2 percent from the field.

The Lakers aren’t where they’d like to be at this point in the season, sitting in the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference, but they are entering the All-Star break on a positive note after beating the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Despite injuries to James and Davis and a slow start to the 2022-23 season, the Lakers are just three games out of the No. 8 seed in the West and five games out of the No. 4 seed.

There isn’t a ton of time for Los Angeles to make up that ground, but the Lakers are hoping the moves they made at the trade deadline will allow them to make a run.

Los Angeles added a bunch of shooting with guards Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell, and they improved their frontcourt as well by adding Mo Bamba and Jarred Vanderbilt in the trade market.

At the end of the day, James and Davis are going to have to step up to carry this team to the playoffs, and Lakers fans certainly hope that they are able to work together to get there.

James may be growing frustrated with Davis, who has been injured a lot in his Lakers career, but Cowherd’s report seems a little overblown.

James has already agreed to a contract extension that keeps him with the Lakers through the 2023-24 season, a sign that he is ready to compete with Davis going forward.

Since the Lakers can’t make a move anyway now that the deadline has passed, this is an issue that the team shouldn’t have to worry about until the offseason.