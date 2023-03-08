Colin Cowherd warns fans not to ‘fall for it’ as Anthony Davis continues to lead Lakers to success

Anthony Davis has been a monster for the Los Angeles Lakers so often this season, especially over their last several games. However, all some fans and observers can do is declare that he has raised his trade value and nothing else.

Colin Cowherd is one of those naysayers, as he told fans to not be fooled by Davis’ outstanding play.

Good to see AD’s trade value rise. Gonna need that when they move him in the off season. #Dontfallforitagain — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 8, 2023

Plenty of people have knocked Davis over the years for supposedly being soft and lazy, yet he has put forth dominant play for the vast majority of this season.

In Tuesday’s 112-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, he scored 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting while also grabbing 22 rebounds and blocking two shots. He had 39 points in Sunday’s victory over the Golden State Warriors, and he put up 38 points in his prior game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite such exploits, there is a contingent of Lakers fans who are unwilling to give him any credit or recognition and are seemingly pleading for the franchise to trade him as soon as possible.

It is a shame those fans feel that way, as Davis has been carrying the team with LeBron James sidelined due to a right foot injury.

Yes, the one legitimate knock on the superstar big man is the fact that he’s injury-prone. However, whenever he has been healthy, he has been a painful thorn in the sides of his opponents.

Los Angeles has now won seven of its last 10 games and ascended to ninth place in the Western Conference, which means if the season ended today, it would be in the play-in tournament. The team is also just two games behind the Warriors, who are in sixth place.

The Lakers have made it clear they’re shooting for sixth place or higher, something that Davis reiterated after the win over the Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis on moving up to 9th seed: "We're not satisfied. We don't wanna stop there. We want to be greedy." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 8, 2023

They will have two full days off before hosting the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Los Angeles will then face the New York Knicks, a team that just had its nine-game winning streak snapped, on Sunday.