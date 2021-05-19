- LeBron James and Anthony Davis appear on injury report ahead of crucial play-in game vs. Warriors
LeBron James and Anthony Davis appear on injury report ahead of crucial play-in game vs. Warriors
- Updated: May 18, 2021
After being ravaged by key injuries for the past few months, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally getting healthy at the most important time of the year.
Their injury report ahead of their play-in game against the Golden State Warriors is as optimistic as it has been in a while.
This may be the Lakers' cleanest injury report since week one. pic.twitter.com/iFUgTVgd8P
— Play-in Game Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 19, 2021
LeBron James missed several weeks with a severe ankle sprain. He attempted to return at the end of April, only to go back on the injured list until this past weekend.
In the Lakers’ final regular season game against the New Orleans Pelicans, he had 25 points and six assists, although he appeared to reaggravate his injured ankle.
According to head coach Frank Vogel, James fully participated in practice on Tuesday and is “good to go” for the play-in tournament.
Anthony Davis missed several months himself with a calf strain and Achilles tendonosis. Since returning, he has had several impressive games and has started to look like the Davis who dominated late last season and in the playoffs.