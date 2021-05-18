- Report: LeBron James was ‘full participant’ in practice and is ‘good to go’
Report: LeBron James was ‘full participant’ in practice and is ‘good to go’
-
- Updated: May 18, 2021
It appears Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James went through a full practice session on Tuesday and is ready to go for the team’s duel with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
LeBron James had some expected minor soreness in his ankle after last weekend's B2B, but was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice and is “good to go” against the Warriors on Wednesday, said Frank Vogel.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 18, 2021
James, 36, has been banged up due to an ankle injury over the the last few months.
The superstar missed numerous games because of the injury following the 2021 All-Star break. In the Lakers’ last game of the regular season, James tweaked his ankle as well.
Nonetheless, the four-time MVP is ready to put the worries behind him and take on sharpshooter Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Both teams will be fighting for a slot at the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference during their play-in game on Wednesday.
While James didn’t have the best campaign of his career this year, he certainly still showed that he is dominant. The veteran concluded the 2020-21 regular season with averages of 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.
The defending champions held a 42-30 record this year.