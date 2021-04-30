LeBron James made news for the wrong reasons recently when his posted a since-deleted tweet regarding a police officer that was involved in a deadly shooting.

As a result, many took to social media and more to criticize the Los Angeles Lakers star. Now, it appears that the Los Angeles Police Department is taking it a step further.

The department has reportedly sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver requesting a formal investigation of James.

“[Jamie] McBride and his organization, the Los Angeles Protective League, sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to formally request an investigation into LeBron James’ tweet to determine if the player violated any league policies,” Fox News reported.

It is likely that nothing will come of the investigation, especially because James took it upon himself to delete the tweet quickly after the blowback began.

Still, it is certainly of note that the local L.A. department has made the decision to get involved.

Hopefully, this matter can be put in the past quickly so that James can focus on returning from an ankle injury that has kept him off the court for well over a month.