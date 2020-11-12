The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly worked out University of Arizona guard Nico Mannion on Tuesday.

The Lakers have the No. 28 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but it is possible that Mannion doesn’t even make it to that selection.

Sources: Lakers worked out Arizona point PG Nico Mannion Tuesday in Arizona. Lakers VP of basketball operations/GM Rob Pelinka was among Lakers at workout. Lakers have 28th pick in NBA draft on Wednesday. Mannion is 6-3, 190, averaged 14 points, 5.3 assists last season. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) November 12, 2020

Mannion, 19, was an All-PAC-12 player in his freshman year at Arizona.

He averaged 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 32.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers seem to be looking to bolster their backcourt with Rajon Rondo set to hit free agency and Avery Bradley potentially opting out.

Mannion is a solid young player and can shoot the ball effectively, which is crucial if you want to play alongside LeBron James.

The NBA draft is scheduled for Nov. 18.