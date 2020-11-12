   Report: Lakers worked out promising young Arizona playmaker on Tuesday - Lakers Daily
Home / Rumors / Report: Lakers worked out promising young Arizona playmaker on Tuesday

Report: Lakers worked out promising young Arizona playmaker on Tuesday

Nico Mannion Lakers Jacob Snow-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly worked out University of Arizona guard Nico Mannion on Tuesday.

The Lakers have the No. 28 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but it is possible that Mannion doesn’t even make it to that selection.

Mannion, 19, was an All-PAC-12 player in his freshman year at Arizona.

He averaged 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 32.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers seem to be looking to bolster their backcourt with Rajon Rondo set to hit free agency and Avery Bradley potentially opting out.

Mannion is a solid young player and can shoot the ball effectively, which is crucial if you want to play alongside LeBron James.

The NBA draft is scheduled for Nov. 18.