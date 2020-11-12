- Report: Lakers guard Avery Bradley switches agents, could decline $5M player option
Report: Lakers guard Avery Bradley switches agents, could decline $5M player option
- Updated: November 12, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley reportedly is debating whether or not to decline his player option for next season.
Bradley, 29, is also planning to switch agents, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Lakers guard Avery Bradley tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium he is changing representation and plans to sign with agent Charles Briscoe. He is evaluating whether to decline his $5M player option.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020
Bradley sat out the Lakers’ run in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble due to concerns over COVID-19.
Los Angeles went on to win the NBA Finals in six games over the Miami Heat.
However, before opting out, Bradley started 44 of the 49 games he appeared in for Los Angeles.
The Lakers certainly could use his defensive presence, especially at a reasonable $5 million next season.
Bradley averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
His biggest impact came on the defensive end. Bradley finished the season with 1.4 defensive win shares and a 0.5 defensive box plus/minus.
It will be interesting to see how the change of representation affects his decision for next season.