Report: Lakers were ‘privately concerned’ that Marc Gasol didn’t want to return to team

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers were “privately concerned” about Marc Gasol’s desire to remain with the team for another season.

Gasol’s stint with the Lakers ended on Friday when the team traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies.

“While Gasol told reporters during his run in the Tokyo Olympics with the Spanish national team that he anticipated to return for a second season, a person with knowledge of the relationship between the parties told SCNG that the Lakers were privately concerned that Gasol was not invested in making another run with L.A.,” wrote Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. “The Lakers had a role ready for him as a spacing big (he shot 41% from 3-point range last season) in a rotation with Anthony Davis and [Dwight] Howard, but the move to acquire [DeAndre] Jordan in the past week spelled out that the end of Gasol’s Lakers tenure was approaching.”

Los Angeles was reportedly waiting for a sign from Gasol showing that he was ready to play another season with the organization. That sign apparently never came.

Following the DeAndre Jordan acquisition, writing was on the wall for Marc. One characterization I heard last week was the Lakers were waiting for a sign that Gasol was invested and excited to play another season with them. They were linked to Jordan soon after. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) September 10, 2021

Leading up to the Gasol trade, there was speculation about whether or not the veteran was going to remain with the team. The Lakers provided an answer by shipping him off to Memphis.

Los Angeles projects to have a crowded frontcourt situation in the 2021-22 season, so Gasol’s role likely would have been small.

The 36-year-old averaged 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during the 2020-21 season. He got some meaningful minutes down the stretch and in the postseason. Unfortunately, the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Most fans would agree that Gasol is past his prime. He’s more of a depth piece these days. The three-time All-Star has career averages of 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

He’ll hope to channel some of his better years in the upcoming season.