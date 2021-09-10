- Report: Lakers make final decision on Marc Gasol’s future with team
Report: Lakers make final decision on Marc Gasol’s future with team
- Updated: September 10, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to trade Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Lakers have agreed to trade Marc Gasol, a 2024 second-round pick and cash to the Grizzlies for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin, sources tell ESPN. Deal saves Lakers $10M. Gasol and Grizzlies will work together on waiver and release to allow him to remain in Spain w/ family.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2021
Given the contents of the deal, it seems like the Lakers just wanted to remove Gasol’s salary from their books.
In recent weeks, there had been doubt surrounding Gasol’s continuity with the team.
In one season with the Lakers, he averaged 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. With Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan now on the roster, it seemed like Gasol was going to lose his place in the rotation.
For his career, Gasol has averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is a three-time All-Star, one-time NBA champion and a one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.