LeBron James’ genuinely shocked reaction to director of ‘Squid Game’ calling him out: ‘This can’t be real’

The director of the hit show “Squid Game” was not a fan of LeBron James’ comments about not liking the end of the show.

After the director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, claimed that James should make his own sequel to the show, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar came back at him on Twitter.

It takes a lot to throw a shot at the NBA’s brightest star, but Hwang did just that.

James, while not a fan of the response, has bigger issues as he deals with an ankle injury.

The four-time champion will miss the Lakers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday with the injury.

On the season, James is averaging 26.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers and Spurs are scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday.