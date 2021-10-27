- LeBron James’ genuinely shocked reaction to director of ‘Squid Game’ calling him out: ‘This can’t be real’
- Report: LeBron James dealing with new type of ankle injury as Lakers list him out vs. Spurs
- ‘Squid Game’ creator fires back at LeBron James’ criticism of the show’s ending
- Report: Lakers update LeBron James’ availability for Tuesday’s game vs. Spurs
- Report: Former Lakers champion signs with overseas team
- Delonte West goes on anti-gay rant, says he’s Jesus, president of U.S. and better than LeBron and Jordan
- Report: LeBron James experiencing soreness in same ankle that hampered him last season
- LeBron James amazed Carmelo Anthony was out of NBA several years ago: ‘They gave up on him’
- LeBron James discusses how ‘weird’ it was playing against one of Bronny’s former teammates in Lakers win
- LeBron James shouts out Carmelo Anthony after his historic night
LeBron James’ genuinely shocked reaction to director of ‘Squid Game’ calling him out: ‘This can’t be real’
-
- Updated: October 26, 2021
The director of the hit show “Squid Game” was not a fan of LeBron James’ comments about not liking the end of the show.
After the director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, claimed that James should make his own sequel to the show, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar came back at him on Twitter.
This can’t be real right??!! I hope not 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/IGbqEvFGud
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2021
It takes a lot to throw a shot at the NBA’s brightest star, but Hwang did just that.
James, while not a fan of the response, has bigger issues as he deals with an ankle injury.
The four-time champion will miss the Lakers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday with the injury.
On the season, James is averaging 26.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The Lakers and Spurs are scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday.