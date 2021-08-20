Report: Marc Gasol ‘not a lock’ to return to Lakers for upcoming season

According to a report, there are no guarantees that big man Marc Gasol will return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021-22 season.

“One more Lakers roster note: I’m hearing that Marc Gasol is not a lock to return to the Lakers, even after Gasol said following Spain’s quarterfinal loss to the United States in the Olympics that he intends to play out the final year of the two-year deal he signed with Los Angeles,” wrote Marc Stein in an article published to his Substack. “It’s not yet clear if that means Gasol is poised to be set free to play elsewhere in the NBA or if he would ultimately opt to finish his career in his home country like brother Pau.”

Gasol, 36, had an interesting 2020-21 season for L.A. His impact was inconsistent at times, but he ultimately got some important minutes in the playoffs.

He averaged 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in the regular season. In the postseason, he averaged 5.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Gasol’s veteran presence brings a lot to the table for the Lakers, but the team would likely be able to get by without him. L.A.’s massive offseason makes it hard to sweat the potential loss of Gasol.

The former second-round pick has had a great NBA career, but his best days are likely behind him. During his prime, he was named to three All-Star teams. In the 2018-19 season, he accomplished the ultimate goal of winning an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors.

Time will tell if he decides to return to the Lakers for one more run.