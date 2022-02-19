D.J. Khaled gets lit alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade during All-Star Weekend

During All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, D.J. Khaled is clearly enjoying himself. He recently shared some photos showcasing a night out with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

Khaled is a huge fan of the Heat and rooted for them during the time that James and Wade were both on the team’s roster. That era included four straight trips to the NBA Finals for the Heat, with the team earring two titles along the way.

James, who’s having a dominant individual season for the Lakers, is back in Cleveland this weekend for All-Star festivities. Of course, James has plenty of history with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Most notably, he helped the Cavs win an NBA title in 2016.

As for Wade, he retired in 2019 and is in Cleveland this weekend to help cover the All-Star Game for TNT. While he’s no longer taking part in the action on the court, he’s still very involved in the NBA.

Last year, he purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz. Since then, he has freely offered his advice as the Jazz seek to win their first title. However, Wade still remains close to the city of Miami.

James, meanwhile, is getting ready to hopefully put on a show in Sunday’s All-Star Game. Lakers fans haven’t had much to cheer about this season, but they’re surely looking forward to watching James on a big stage.