- D.J. Khaled gets lit alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade during All-Star Weekend
- Report: Lakers ‘hope’ Anthony Davis will play again in the regular season
- Report: Lakers and 4 others teams pursuing Goran Dragic on buyout market
- Kendrick Perkins blasts Rob Pelinka, says he’s at fault for Lakers’ struggles this season
- Report: Anthony Davis to be re-evaluated in a month with mid-foot sprain
- LeBron to Coach K in 2008 Olympics after Kobe was being selfish: ‘Yo, Coach, you’d better fix that motherf—-r’
- Rich Paul on LeBron James’ and Michael Jordan’s paths to greatness: ‘The road for LeBron was just as hard, if not harder’
- Report: Lakers release optimistic timetable for Anthony Davis’ return from severe ankle sprain
- Report: Lakers release X-ray results for Anthony Davis’ gruesome ankle injury
- Video: Anthony Davis goes down with gruesome ankle injury vs. Jazz
D.J. Khaled gets lit alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade during All-Star Weekend
-
- Updated: February 19, 2022
During All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, D.J. Khaled is clearly enjoying himself. He recently shared some photos showcasing a night out with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Khaled is a huge fan of the Heat and rooted for them during the time that James and Wade were both on the team’s roster. That era included four straight trips to the NBA Finals for the Heat, with the team earring two titles along the way.
James, who’s having a dominant individual season for the Lakers, is back in Cleveland this weekend for All-Star festivities. Of course, James has plenty of history with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Most notably, he helped the Cavs win an NBA title in 2016.
As for Wade, he retired in 2019 and is in Cleveland this weekend to help cover the All-Star Game for TNT. While he’s no longer taking part in the action on the court, he’s still very involved in the NBA.
Last year, he purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz. Since then, he has freely offered his advice as the Jazz seek to win their first title. However, Wade still remains close to the city of Miami.
James, meanwhile, is getting ready to hopefully put on a show in Sunday’s All-Star Game. Lakers fans haven’t had much to cheer about this season, but they’re surely looking forward to watching James on a big stage.